Rohan Sippy praises Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Basu Prasad’s “great performances” in  'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach'

Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Basu Prasad/ PR

Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because, seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi! The fan-favorite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Disney+ Hotstars’ most-awaited Rohan Sippy directorial, Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios on August 26 2022.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. Getting into the nitty-gritties of what it means to shoot a legal drama, director Rohan Sippy describes the challenges and excitement of the job.

He said, “The court sequences are obviously at the centre of a legal show like CJ. Because of scheduling reasons, we had set an almost impossible target to achieve it… but thanks to some great design by our cinematographer, and brilliant collaboration with our associate Shiraz Haider, we were able to not only capture great performances by the lawyers Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Basu Prasad, but dynamise them with camera movement almost throughout, which helps with the pacing and overall edge of the show. It was also extremely challenging to pull off an extended thrill sequence within the remand home, which completely reinterpreted what was on paper and hopefully will keep the audience on the edge of their seats… and of course getting to work with the new cast for the season like Purab and Swastika was a highlight too.”

The award-winning show 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, will Madhav Mishra be able to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client? Viewers will find answers to this, and more, very soon!