Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, and directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, 'Veer-Zaara' completes 20 years today

To mark the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Yash Raj Films’ global blockbuster 'Veer-Zaara', directed by the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, has been e-released internationally on 600 screens from 7th November 2024. It will also premiere for the first time in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. The re-released prints of 'Veer-Zaara' will include the iconic deleted song ‘Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. It is the first time that the song will be a part of the movie. The makers shared a painted version of the movie's poster with this announcement.

Interestingly, the film was originally titled 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum' after the song from Yash Chopra's 1981 film 'Silsila', but later the filmmaker decided that 'Veer-Zara' went better with the vibe of the film.

'Veer Zara' re-releases globally

The production house wants to celebrate its iconic love story with fans from across the globe during its re-release. The mission is to bring the film, its music, and its nostalgia and engage with the people who have loved the title over the years. Celebrations have been planned in 7 world cities including Toronto, New York City, Melbourne, cities in the UAE, Istanbul, and Singapore. Veer Zaara will re-release in the global markets like USA, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa. The makers have also created a new Instagram handle to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film and videos of fans from across the globe are shared on it regularly.

'Veer-Zaara', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, is one of the most iconic Indian films of all time. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2004 in India, overseas, and worldwide. The movie follows a cross-border love story of an Indian Air Force pilot and a Pakistani politician's daughter. What follows is a heart-wrenching wait and 22-year separation until the couple has a reunion. It is an epic saga and a timeless tale of unconditional love.

'Veer Zara' gives tribute to filmmaker Yash Chopra

The makers wanted to make the 20th anniversary a special event for global audiences so that they could witness the film's magic all over again. Yesterday, they paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra at Leicester Square, London.

Today, the makers shared a special clip from the iconic film celebrating the glorious 20 years of the film.

The film is one of the few Indian movies to release the original tunes of songs and background music officially. Another interesting fact about the film is that Samiya Siddiqui, the character of Rani Mukerji, was based on Pakistani human rights activist and lawyer Asma Jehangir. While there have always been speculations about the film being based on a real story, the makers have never affirmed any, and the film continues to be a fictional figment of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's imagination.