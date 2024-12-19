As Munnabhai MBBS completes 21 years of release, we revisit some of the most memorable dialogues from the film. Check how many of these you remember

Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai MBBS is not just a film; it’s a revolution in Bollywood storytelling. With his unique approach to combining humour, heart, and social issues, Hirani crafted a film that became an instant classic. Munnabhai MBBS wasn’t just about a medical student’s quest to prove himself; it was about love, friendship, redemption, and finding joy in the simplest moments. It introduced us to Munnabhai’s lovable, carefree philosophy of life, beautifully expressed through his interactions with the people around him. Over the past two decades, the film’s quirky dialogues have lived on in popular culture, remaining as fresh and relevant as ever. Here are some of the most iconic ones that have left a mark on Bollywood’s storytelling.

Popular dialogues from Munnabhai MBBS

“Aye Mamu… jadoo ki jhappi de daal aur baat khatam”

“Jab tum smile karta hai na… toh aisa lagta hai ki kya mast life hai”

“Life mein jab time kam rehta hai na… double jeene ka, double”

“Aye chili chicken tera height kya hai re, how long how long?”

“Bhai ne bola karne ka matlab karne ka”

“Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai”

“Bohot kuch life mein first time hota hai re”

“6 feet ka ek hain na do do feet ke teen bana dalunga.”

“Doctor banna hai toh doctor bhi ban jaa, par insaan banna zaroori hai”

“Full confidence mein janeka aur ekdum vinamrata ke saath baat karneka.”

Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai MBBS remains a testament to the power of storytelling that blends humor, heart, and social consciousness. The film’s dialogues continue to resonate with audiences, proving that great cinema is not just about entertainment, but also about leaving a lasting impact on the way we think and live. As we celebrate 21 years of this iconic film, it’s clear that Munnabhai’s world, with all its quirky charm and heartfelt wisdom, will continue to inspire for generations to come.

When Sanjay Dutt celebrated 20 years of the film

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the milestone last year. Sharing montages from the film, he wrote, "Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!"

In 2006 the makers of the film came up with the sequel titled 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' bringing back Munna and circuit with a new adventure. While the makers had promised a third part to the franchise it was never made. Looking at Dutt's post, it seems that the hope for a third part is still alive.