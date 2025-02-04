Pukar, which also featured Anil Kapoor, talks about a notorious terrorist who manipulates an Indian army major's jilted lover into helping him obtain a classified military code

Madhuri Dixit in Pukar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 25 Years of Pukar: Madhuri Dixit says the film holds a special place in her heart, Kay Sera Sera remains a favourite x 00:00

Madhuri Dixit has built an illustrious filmography over the decades, with several iconic films to her credit. She has consistently showcased versatility on the big screen and made thoughtful choices in her career. Among her many classics is Pukar, which was released in 2000 and has now completed 25 years. To mark this milestone, Madhuri took a trip down memory lane, sharing stills from the film along with a heartfelt note.

Madhuri Dixit on 25 years of Pukar

She wrote on her Instagram stories, "It feels incredible to celebrate 25 years of Pukar! This film holds a special place in my heart—not only because of its powerful story and the unforgettable experience of working with Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, and the entire team, but also because of the love it continues to receive from all of you. Kay Sera Sera remains a favorite even today! Thank you for keeping the magic alive. Here's to timeless cinema.”

Kay Sera Sera is a dance number from the film which is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shankar Mahadevan. It is composed by AR Rahman and features Prabhu Deva alongside Madhuri.

About Madhuri Dixit’s Pukar

Madhuri Dixit starred alongside Anil Kapoor in Pukar, delivering a performance to remember. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline, chartbuster songs, stellar cast, and impactful performances by Indian cinema's stalwarts.

Pukar talks about a notorious terrorist who manipulates an Indian army major's jilted lover into helping him obtain a classified military code. It also featured Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri in crucial roles.

At the 48th National Film Awards, Pukar was honoured with two prestigious awards—the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Actor (Anil Kapoor).

Madhuri Dixit’s work front

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is the third installment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.