26 Years of 'Auzaar': Sanjay Kapoor shares old picture with Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty

On the 26th anniversary of the film, Sanjay Kapoor shared an old photo from the set of 'Auzaar' with Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, and Ramesh Taurani in his Instagram story with the caption '26 years of Auzaar'

Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram story

Sohail Khan's directorial debut film 'Auzaar' was released 26 years back on February 28. Sanjay Kapoor, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty both were a part of the film.

On the 26th anniversary of the film, Sanjay Kapoor posted an old picture from the film set of 'Auzaar' with Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, and Ramesh Taurani in his Instagram story with the caption ’26 years of Auzaar’. He also posted a small clip from the song ‘Dil Le Le Lena' from the film.

The film was about three buddies' coming-of-age. Suraj Prakash (Salman Khan), a CBI officer, discovers that his close friend Yash (Sanjay Kapoor) and his father (Paresh Rawal) are involved in a criminal business. Suraj is assigned to investigate Yash but instead decides to convince his friend to take the right path.

Sohail had first offered the role played by Sanjay Kapoor to Aamir Khan who declined it for unknown reasons. It was then offered to Suniel Shetty, who also declined it. The female lead was first offered to Raveena Tandon.

Also Read: Sohail Khan launches the trailer and "Vande Mataram" song of Ashmit Patel film "Sector Balakot"

The message of the film's release was spread through a rally of uniformed motorcyclists who rode around the city in the 1990s.

While the film failed to shine at the box office, it is still remembered for its music.

The songs in the film were a massive hit. The film's music, composed by Anu Malik, was also fraught with controversy. From 'I Love You' to 'Dil Le Le Lena' to 'Masti Ka Aalam Aaya Hai', the film's songs were a huge success. The film had a total of 15–16 singers for playback, which was a first for an Indian film.

Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in the TV series ‘The Fame Game’ along with Madhuri Dixit and Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jafferi, and Suhasini Mulay, among others, in the film directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment PVT LTD.