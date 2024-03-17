3 Idiots: R Madhavan reveals all three actors were intoxicated during the drunk scene, and guess who planned this?

3 idiots: In a conversation, R Madhavan revealed that the leads were indeed drunk, and it was Aamir Khan’s idea

‘3 Idiots’, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released in 2009 and received critical acclaim. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also starred Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya in key roles. The Hirani-directed film conveyed an important message in a humorous manner and was a huge box-office success.

Although every scene of the film was equally hilarious, one particular sequence that made many of us roll out of our chairs was when drunk Rancho, Raju, and Farhan created a scene outside the professor's house. Now, R Madhavan has shared an interesting anecdote about the film. In a conversation with BeerBiceps, the actor revealed that the leads were indeed drunk, and it was Aamir Khan’s idea.

R Madhavan shared a funny anecdote from 3 Idiot

Madhavan shared, “So, Aamir’s idea was that in drunk scenes, you should never act like you’re drunk. You should drink and act like you’re normal. Basically, we wanted to shoot at 9, so Aamir made a plan. By 8 we’d start drinking; by 8:30-8:45 we’d have had our three-four pegs. But what happened is that the lighting conked off, so at 8:30 they said another two hours left. So, we wanted to maintain the same level of alcohol in our blood, except we didn’t realise that the cold Bangalore air would have a complete different impact on our intoxication. By the time the shot came, we thought we were completely normal, except we didn’t realise we were taking hours to deliver the lines.”

About 3 Idiots sequel

The entire team of 3 Idiots sparked the audience's attention by sharing a video while promoting an advertisement. It showed Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman answering questions at a press conference, where they slightly hinted at a sequel to 3 Idiots. Aamir and Madhavan reunited with Sharman in February to promote his Gujarati film ‘Congratulations’.

R Madhavan on the work front

R Madhavan has grabbed attention with his villainous act in the recently released movie'Shaitaan' which also stars Ajay Devgn and Joyotika. Before this, the actor was seen in Dhokha: Round D Corner.