Rakesh Roshan's film Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rakhi, to re-release in theatres on November 22

Karan Arjun was a blockbuster when it released in 1995

Nov 22 ko Karan Arjun aayenge! Salman-SRK's film to re-release after 30 years

Monday morning has started off on an exciting note for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's fans and for the lovers of 90s' Bollywood cinema at large. The iconic Karan Arjun, the quintessential masala entertainer from 1995, is coming back to theatres after 30 years. Rakhi was right - 'Karan Arjun aayenge'!

The film is directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni and Kajol in lead roles. Amrish Puri portrays the main antagonist, while Johnny Lever, Arjun, Jack Gaud, Ranjeet and Aasif Sheikh appear in supporting roles. The film revolves around the story of the two titular brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and are reincarnated to complete the revenge. Shah Rukh and Salman play the brothers, while Rakhi plays their mother, in one of the most iconic roles of her career.

Karan Arjun re-releasing after 30 years

Director-producer Rakesh Roshan shared the announcement with a new teaser of the film. The 1-minute teaser takes viewers on a trip down the memory lane of this reincarnation-revenge saga. Rakesh Roshan wrote on his Instagram, “Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024”.

Announcing the re-release, Salman Khan posted a video clip of the film and said, "Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge … November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!"

First film to star Salman-SRK together

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman have starred in many popular films, but this one remains special for bringing the two superstars of Bollywood together, which is a rare occurrence. In fact, it was the first film to cast them together. Of the few films that they have starred together in (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam) - Karan Arjun remains the most popular.

From dialogues to songs, Karan Arjun was a raging hit when it released in 1995. Who can forget Kajol and SRK rolling on a pile of hay on a farm in 'Jaati Hoon Main', or Mamta Kulkarni's killer moves in 'Gup Chup Gup Chup'. Also the super energetic 'Bhangra Paa Le' and 'Jai Maa Kaali'. 'Yeh Bandhan Toh', picturised on Rakhi and her two on-screen sons remains the most symbolic song about the bond between a mother and two brothers. The music and background score were composed by Rajesh Roshan and lyrics for all the songs were penned by Indeevar.

The film emerged as a blockbuster and one of the top-grossing films of the year witnessing a golden 50-week run in 76 centres at the time of its release. Over the years, Karan Arjun has remained etched in pop culture due to its high-on-recall dialogues like 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge', 'Bhaag Arjun Bhaag!', soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like 'Yeh Bandhan Toh...', 'Bhangda Paale', 'Rana ji Maaf Karna' and 'Jaati Hoon Main' along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.