Unfazed by the looming threat to his life, Salman Khan returns with the next edition of his signature tour along with a bevy of film folk; manager Jordy Patel reveals security personnel to accompany each artiste in Dubai

Bhatia, Sinha, and Patani will join Khan on tour; Salman Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan to travel to Dubai for Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded, each artist to have security x 00:00

Days after mid-day had reported that Salman Khan was set to pursue his film commitments despite repeated threats to his life (Bhaijaan Won’t Be Bogged Down, October 17) comes news that the actor has taken on yet another project. Two years after he set off to Dubai for a tour with the top female stars of Bollywood, Khan is set to return to the country as part of a Middle Eastern tour. His first global performance on the international stage in the aftermath of fresh threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi will commence with an act on December 7. Actors, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Prabhudheva, Disha Patani, Maniesh Paul, and Sunil Grover, among others, will be part of this edition of Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asserting that Khan wasn’t apprehensive about giving his nod to the international trip, his manager Jordy Patel—who also serves as the show’s organiser, along with Sohail Khan and Adil Jagmagia—says, “Security is arranged well by the Dubai police, and [in] crowded [areas] too. The cops take care of that. We will travel with our own security. Personnel will be appointed for each artiste, including Salman. He has been keeping up with all his professional commitments, and when we approached him for the show, he immediately agreed to be part of it. For Salman, the show must always go on. He has to keep shooting because he is committed to his work.”

In keeping with his past performances on the tour, Khan’s four-hour set is expected to have a blend of music, comic acts, and dance performances. The first act will be held at the Dubai Harbour Experience, which has a capacity of 25,000 viewers, with another show scheduled at Jeddah, where Khan is expected to perform to a 70,000-strong crowd. “This edition will mark the third show of Da-Bangg in Dubai, and will be held at a beautiful outdoor venue overlooking the Dubai skyline. Only premiere international shows happen here, and an Indian concert like ours will take place here for the first time. While the Middle Eastern tour kicks off in Dubai, we will also announce shows in Qatar, Bahrain, and Doha, when we have the dates of the other artistes. We are trying to cover all the cities in the Middle East,” he says, adding that with 40 shows behind them, the team attempts to match international acts while delivering every new performance. “Apart from paying attention to the visuals, sounds, and graphics, we keep changing the line-up of artistes so that Salman [performs] with someone new every time. We plan to add more shows in London and the USA in May and June next year,” he says, adding that tickets for the shows are already on sale.

Considering the multiple projects he has in his kitty, Khan, however, will need to deftly fill his date diary. The preferred days by the international organisers, says Patel, are Fridays, when the actor is required in Mumbai to shoot for the ongoing reality TV show, Bigg Boss. “On December 7, he will not shoot for the reality show. But, on other days, he will go back and forth, and be part of the tour as well as Bigg Boss.”