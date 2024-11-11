36 years of Tezaab: Anil Kapoor reflects on “the film, the unforgettable music and his iconic character of Munna.” The film also starred Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher.

In Anil Kapoor's illustrious career, one film that truly stands out is the action-packed romance ‘Tezaab’. Known for its gripping plot of revenge intertwined with a love story, the film remains a landmark in Indian cinema. As the film celebrated its 36th anniversary, a group of senior citizens paid tribute by sharing a reel of themselves dancing and grooving to the iconic song ‘Ek Do Teen Char’, celebrating the film's enduring legacy. The megastar reposted their reel on his social media and wrote a heartfelt note, “Celebrating 36 years of Tezaab! The film, the unforgettable music, and the iconic character Mahesh Deshmukh, aka Munna, continue to live on in the hearts of millions. A timeless creation by N. Chandra, with music by Laxmikant Pyarelal, lyrics by @jaduakhtar, and an unforgettable performance by @madhuridixitnene, alongside @anupampkher Tezaab remains a masterpiece that defined an era!”

About Anil Kapoor-starrer Tezaab

Anil Kapoor played the role of Mahesh Deshmukh, aka Munna, a man who, after leaving the navy, becomes a goon in order to seek revenge on the gang that killed his parents. The film also features a love story between Munna and Madhuri Dixit's character, as he fights to rescue her from the clutches of the same gang. ‘Tezaab’ is remembered for Kapoor’s signature action-packed moves, which captured audiences back then and continue to do so even after all these years. Kapoor’s stellar performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, further solidifying the film's place in cinematic history.

The film was a major box office hit and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Running in theatres for over 50 weeks, it achieved golden jubilee status. The film marked Chandra’s third consecutive success after the hits 'Ankush', and 'Pratighaat'.

The film became iconic, especially for its song 'Ek Do Teen', which topped music charts and remains a classic. Anil Kapoor's headlined project was remade in Telugu as 'Two Town Rowdy', starring Daggubati Venkatesh, and in Tamil as 'Rojavai Killathe', with Arjun in the lead. The storyline also inspired the 2004 Telugu film 'Varsham', starring Prabhas. Additionally, the film's core plot is loosely based on the 1984 Hollywood film 'Streets of Fire'.

Anil Kapoor's upcoming work

Meanwhile, Kapoor is having a phenomenal year. After his box office success with ‘Fighter’, he was featured in the TIME100AI list and saw his series ‘The Night Manager’ earn an Emmy nomination. He also recently won an IIFA Award for his role in ‘Animal’. As Kapoor continues to break new ground, his fans are eagerly awaiting his next project, ‘Subedaar’, which marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni.