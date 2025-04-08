From movies like URI: The Surgical Strike, Mission Kashmir, and Article 370 to the upcoming Ground Zero, here are 5 patriotic films that have Kashmir as their backdrop

Patriotic films to watch

Mission Kashmir to upcoming Ground Zero: 5 patriotic films with Kashmir as backdrop

Bollywood has consistently delivered powerful patriotic and war-based films, many rooted in real-life incidents that stir deep emotions and evoke national pride. A recurring theme in these stories is Kashmir—a region that has evolved into a genre of its own in Indian cinema. With its long history of internal turmoil, unrest and its strategic role in the war against Pakistan, Kashmir has been the backdrop for numerous tales of bravery.

From movies like URI: The Surgical Strike, Mission Kashmir, and Article 370 to the upcoming Ground Zero, here are 5 patriotic films that have Kashmir as their backdrop.

Ground Zero

Ground Zero is an upcoming action thriller starring Emraan Hashmi as a BSF commander on a mission to hunt down a terror mastermind in Kashmir. Inspired by true events, it is based on a two-year BSF operation that led to the killing of Ghazi Baba in Srinagar after the 2001 Parliament attack.

URI: The Surgical Strike

URI: The Surgical Strike was a hit based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes in response to a terrorist attack in Uri, Kashmir, where 19 soldiers were killed. It showcases bravery, strategy, and patriotism in a gripping dramatization of real events.

Article 370

Article 370 is a political drama based on the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Set against real events, it follows special agent Zooni Haksar on a secret mission to control unrest in the region ahead of the historic constitutional decision, blending action and politics.

Amaran

Amaran is a film set against the backdrop of Kashmir, focusing on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's military journey. It highlights his valor during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir, portraying the emotional and patriotic challenges faced by soldiers in conflict zones.

Mission Kashmir

Released in 2000, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial brought together a powerful cast with Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, and Jackie Shroff. The movie follows the story of Altaaf (Hrithik Roshan), a boy whose life changes forever after his parents are killed during a police raid led by Inayat Khan (Sanjay Dutt). The film explored terrorism, identity, and emotional conflict with a gripping narrative and haunting visuals.