Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dil tham kar baithiye Shabana Azmi says her best is yet to come as she receives Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI

'Dil tham kar baithiye': Shabana Azmi says her best is 'yet to come' as she receives Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI

Updated on: 19 October,2024 05:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi received the Excellence in Cinema Award at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. Waheeda Rehman facilitated Shabana Azmi with the award

‘Dil tham kar baithiye’: Shabana Azmi says her best is ‘yet to come’ as she receives Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI

In Pic: Shabana Azmi & Waheeda Rahman

‘Dil tham kar baithiye’: Shabana Azmi says her best is ‘yet to come’ as she receives Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI
The Mumbai International Film Festival 2024 honoured legendary actress Shabana Azmi with the Excellence in Cinema Award, a fitting tribute as she celebrates 50 years in the industry. The award was presented by Waheeda Rehman, marking a career that has transformed the landscape of Indian cinema. The festival also commemorated Azmi's illustrious career with a special screening of her iconic film Arth.


Shabana Azmi's post after receiving the award


Shabana Azmi shared a heartfelt moment with Waheeda Rehman from the MAMI Festival stage and wrote, "Thank you to @MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for presenting me with the Excellence in Cinema Award, made all the more special because the wonderful #WaheedaRehman handed it to me. Thank you also to @zoieakhtar @tigerbabyofficial team and #NamrataGoyal for all the hard work they put in. Missed you #ShyamBenegal (sic)."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

While addressing the audience after receiving the award, the actress said, "My best is yet to come. Dil tham kar baithiye, meri baari aane hi waali hai.”

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Shabana Azmi candidly reflected on her achievements in the film industry and her journey from her debut film to the present day. She said, "I’m overwhelmed because when my first film, Ankur, was released on September 24, 1974, you could have knocked me down with a feather if you had told me I’d still be working 50 years later. So I’m really grateful for being in the right place at the right time and very grateful that I’m still getting meaningful work."

Shabana Azmi’s Upcoming Work to Look Forward To

Azmi was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. She essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother, who rekindles an old romance with the character played by Dharmendra. She was lauded for her nuanced performance in the film, which was a box office hit.

She will next be seen in the film 'Bun Tikki', backed by designer Manish Malhotra. The film stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

