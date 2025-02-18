Aiyaary is a thriller film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anupam Kher

A still from Aiyaary

Listen to this article 7 years of Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra says film was a special one, grateful to be a part of it x 00:00

Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated the seven-year anniversary of his 2018 film 'Aiyaary'. On Monday, he shared a glimpse of the movie and wrote a gratitude note that read, "7 years since #Aiyaary! This film was a special one and I'm grateful to have been a part of it. Huge thanks to @neerajpofficial, @bajpayee.manoj, @rakulpreet,@naseeruddin49,@anupampkherand the entire team for making it such a great experience!"

Aiyaary is a thriller film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anupam Kher in supporting roles. The film's plot revolves around Major Jai Bakshi (Sidharth Malhotra), a military officer who goes rogue, and his mentor, Colonel Abhay Singh (Manoj Bajpayee), who sets out to capture him. As the story unfolds, it explores themes of corruption, loyalty, and power.

'Aiyaary' received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for its performances, particularly Manoj Bajpayee's, but criticism for its convoluted plot and pacing issues. Despite this, the film has its fans and is considered a decent addition to Neeraj Pandey's filmography. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha' with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He will be seen in his next, Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film 'Param Sundari', alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

