Breaking News
Rahul Shewale slams MVA for opposing Dharavi redevelopment project
Man dead, another injured after fire in Goregaon
Baba Siddique murder case: Absconding shooter, two others arrested from UP
BJP MP warns beneficiaries of 'Ladki Bahin scheme', EC issues notice
Two held with gold worth Rs 2.67 crore at Mumbai airport
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 7 years of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Kriti Kharbanda shares cute BTS

7 years of ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’! Kriti Kharbanda shares cute BTS

Updated on: 11 November,2024 12:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Kriti Kharbanda who recently celebrated her 34th birthday took to Instagram today to share some BTS from her 2017 film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' which marked its 7th anniversary today

7 years of ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’! Kriti Kharbanda shares cute BTS

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
7 years of ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’! Kriti Kharbanda shares cute BTS
x
00:00

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who is known for ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Guest iin London’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, and others, is celebrating 7 years of the release of her movie ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’.


On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from the BTS of the movie as she reminisced about the journey and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans.


The actress wrote in the caption, "To Aarti and Sattu! 7 years of the most amazing team, music, and magic! Thank you for all your love that continues to pour in even today! I am and will be forever grateful! #shaadimainzarooraana".


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Fans flooded the comments section with love and nostalgia, celebrating the film's milestone and sharing their favourite moments. The chemistry between Kriti and Rajkummar Rao, along with the film's soulful music, has made ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ a memorable film.

The film, which was released in 2017, has continued to capture the hearts of audiences with its charming storyline and memorable performances. Kriti's portrayal of Aarti and Rajkummar's role as Satyendra, fondly known as Sattu, have left an indelible mark on Bollywood fans.

‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ revolves around the journey of two individuals, Satyendra and Aarti, from being together through a marriage proposal and falling in love; however, their individual decisions and destiny takes them in two different directions.

The film also boasts of the hit track ‘Mera Intkam Dekhegi’.

The film also starred K. K. Raina, Alka Amin, Vipin Sharma, Govind Namdev, Navni Parihar, Nayani Dixit, and Manoj Pahwa.

It was produced by Vinod and Manju Bachchan.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kriti kharbanda Rajkummar Rao bollywood Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK