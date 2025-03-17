Jackie Shroff had a mini reunion with actors from 80s including the heroine from his debut film 'Hero'-Meenakshi Sesahdri

Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Seshadri, Poonam Dhillon and others

Listen to this article 80s reunion! Jackie Shroff steps out for dinner with debut film heroine Meenakshi Seshadri x 00:00

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff reminisced his good old days of the past as he stepped out for a dinner with actress Meenakshi Seshadri with whom he worked in his debut movie ‘Hero’. Also present at the mini get together were Poonam Dhillon, Nadia and Suhasini Hassan.

The 80s reunion

Senior actress Poonam Dhillon took to her Instagram and shared pictures of the dinner outing featuring herself, Meenakshi and Jackie. The pictures show the friends enjoying their time amidst their busy lives.

Poonam also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “We need friends.. we need warmth & care. .. we need sharing. That's what friendship gives us!! Thanks @suhasinihasan .. who is a great binder & motivational friend l love. Thanks @apnabhidu Jackie who is such a gentleman.. looks after the ladies so gallantly (of course did not let us ladies pay for the dinner) and made sure we all ate properly”.

She also heaped praise on Bhidu for his chivalry.

“Dropped us to our vehicels.. opened doors for us !! Bless u Chivalrous gentleman!! Great to see @iammeenakshiseshadri who joined us at a short notice & gorgeous @simply.nadiya who is outstanding in her work and fitness regime. All in all a wonderful evening”, she added.

Jackie Shroff celebrates 36 years of Ram Lakhan

Earlier, Jackie Shroff celebrated 36 years of his iconic movie 'Ram Lakhan'. The action musical film has gauged the audience's attention for being a Subhash Ghai directorial, as it blended compelling narrative, and stellar performances by iconic actors. While the cast stole the show with their on-screen presence, Jackie Shroff continues to be celebrated for being the film's charm as he essayed the role of a righteous police inspector, Ram.

The iconic song 'Tera Naam Liya' has become Jackie's signature, and it continues to leave the audiences grooving to the track even today.

Jackie Shroff is known for his signature charm, and his ability to connect with the audience across the strata. He is a favourite of Gen Z owing to his message of eco-conservation and tree plantation.