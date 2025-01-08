The robbery was discovered after Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol returned from Dubai on January 5 and noticed the missing valuables and cash at their Khar home

Poonam Dhillon Pic/AFP

Veteran Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon’s Mumbai home was robbed by a man who was a part of the painting team that had visited during the holiday season. She lives with her son Anmol in Juhu but occasionally stays at their house in Khar, which was looted. The police have arrested one person in the case.

Robbery at Poonam Dhillon’s house

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the primary accused Sameer Ansari, 37, was a part of the painting team that renovated Dhillon’s house from December 28 to January 5. He noticed an open cupboard and took advantage of the situation to steal items. Police revealed that the man stole diamond earrings worth Rs 1 lakh, Rs 35,000 cash, and 500 USD stored in a bag.

The robbery was discovered after Dhillon’s son Anmol returned from Dubai on January 5 and noticed the missing valuables and cash. After checking with his domestic help, Dhillon’s manager filed a police complaint. The painters were summoned and during interrogation, Ansari confessed to his crime, leading to his arrest. It was also revealed that he spent Rs 9,000 on a party for his colleagues, who were with him on the job.

Poonam Dhillon’s acting journey

In 1977, Poonam Dhillon participated in the Miss India beauty pageant, where she was crowned the winner. It was a turning point in her life and she gained attention after people started noticing her, following her victory at the event. Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra then approached Poonam Dhillon in his 1978 film Trishul. The popular song Gapoochi Gapoochi Gum Gum from the film was picturised on her and co-star Sachin Pilgaonkar. She was only 16 at the time.

Trishul (1978), which also starred Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, Hema Malini, and Sachin Pilgaonkar was a blockbuster and Poonam Dhillon went on to star in several successful Bollywood films over the years.

Poonam Dhillon's other notable films include Yeh Vaada Raha (1982), Romance (1983), Soni Mahiwal (1984), Teri Meharbaniyan (1985), Karma (1986), Samundar (1986), Saveray Wali Gaadi (1986), Naam (1986), Maalamaal (1988) and many other films. Her last Bollywood outing was the 2022 film Plan A Plan B.