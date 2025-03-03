On Mid-day’s Powerful Women season 3, Ayesha Shroff recalls the time she introduced Jackie Shroff to her father, Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt, an Indian Air Force officer and Vir Chakra awardee

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff Pic/AFP

Film producer-turned-entrepreneur Ayesha Shroff, who has been married to Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff for 38 years believes she made the right choice when it came to her husband. On Mid-day’s Powerful Women season 3, Ayesha recalls the time she introduced Jackie to her father, Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt, an Indian Air Force officer and Vir Chakra awardee, which left the actor frozen. She also discusses trolls who attack her kids Krishna and Tiger and how it infuriates her.

When Jackie Shroff met wife Ayesha’s father

Ayesha states that she has never been someone who looks at people for their wealth or status but rather the kind of human being they are. She recalls, “When I was seeing my husband (Jackie Shroff), he was my boyfriend back then, my father met him once and he was like so kadak, I think Jackie was like a frozen solid in that first meeting. There was some kind of a hiccup there but then ultimately I told my mother, ‘He's the guy I love, he's a very good guy, I know he will keep me happy no matter what so either I marry him or I never get married, the choice is yours mom.’ Being her daughter she knew there was no point arguing further and she gave in. And I think I was proven more than right.”

Ayesha Shroff on trolls attacking Tiger and Krishna

Ayesha doesn’t shy away from giving her piece of mind to anyone who comes for her kids. She has her claws out. “I'm itching to give it back left right and center you know. My children tell me ‘Mom it doesn't matter.’ I just wish that there was less hate out there,” she says.

“Why don't you try doing even a fraction of what my children are doing? The hard work, the discipline, 365 days of the year. Just do a little bit and then talk. I used to find Twitter or X the most negative. I was quite active but it was just so filthy that it was making me physically sick. I deactivated and now I’m only on Instagram,” she adds.