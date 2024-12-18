Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

9 years of Bajirao Mastani: Five memorable dialogues from Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Updated on: 18 December,2024 12:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Bajirao Mastani' completes 9 years, we take a look at five iconic dialogues from the film that stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra

Bajirao Mastani still

In 2015, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' was released and truly captivated the hearts of the audience. With its immensely beautiful story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, Mastani, the film perfectly showcased their epic love story, adorned with SLB's opulent storytelling and enthralling sets. The film has also been noted for its scale, grandeur, and attention to detail.


While SLB brought an immensely engaging story, it was the dialogues that made it even more appealing. Carrying the true fervor of love, bravery, resilience, and pride, the dialogues played an important role in making the film what it is today. On its 9th anniversary, let's revisit some truly amazing dialogues from this epic historical love story.


1. Baajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai aiyashi nahi._


2. Ishq, jo tufani duniya se bagawat karjaye woh ishq, bharay darbar mein jo duniya se lad jaae woh ishq, jo mehboob ko dekhe toh khuda ko bhul jaae woh ishq._

3. Kiski talvar par sir rakhu yeh bata do mujhe, ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe._

4. Aap Humse humari zindagi maang lete hum aap ko khushi khushi de dete, par aapne toh humse humara guroor cheen liya._

5. Kiski talvar par sir rakhu yeh bata do mujhe, ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe._

About Bajirao Mastani

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. At the 63rd National Film Awards, the film received 7 awards, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, and Best Art Direction.

Among the film’s many highlights, Deepika Padukone's portrayal of Mastani is iconic and ‘Mastani’ continues to rule our hearts. Her performance as a courageous woman deeply in love and willing to sacrifice everything for Bajirao was unforgettable. The song "Deewani Mastani”, “Mohe Rang Do Laal” featuring Deepika's mesmerizing dance, remains etched in cinematic history and so is the chemistry between Ranveer and Deepika as Bajirao Mastani. 

Describing her character as Mastani Deepika said, “My character Mastani embodies today's woman. Someone who multi-tasked, someone who excelled in everything she did. She is not just an amazing woman but also a remarkable warrior, wonderful lover, mother, and daughter. There are so many shades in this character. She is so much in love with Bajirao that she sacrificed many things for him.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

