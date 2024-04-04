Ranveer Singh reacts after The Academy shares video of Deepika Padukone from 'Deewani Mastani'

The track is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Reacting to the video, the film’s actor and Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh commented, “Mesmeric!”.

A year after Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone marked her debut at the Oscars, the Instagram handle of The Academy shared a throwback video of the actress from the song ‘Deewani Mastani’. The track is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Reacting to the video, the film’s actor and Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh commented, “Mesmeric!”. Meanwhile, singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal, who sang the song, thanked The Academy.

'Bajirao Mastani' also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas and won seven National Film Awards. It tells the tale of Bajirao (Ranveer), who falls in love with a warrior princess Mastani (Deepika) despite being married to Kashibai (Priyanka). Bajirao and Mastani struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from his conservative family.

In 2023, Deepika made it to the Academy Awards stage to give a special shoutout to RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' which won in the 'Orginal Song' category. Deepika looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her make-up normal. She accessorised her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace.

Deepika and Ranveer are set to welcome their first child, due in September. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years.

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside south actor Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3’, alongside Kiara Advani. It will arrive in 2025.

