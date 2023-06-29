A look at Alia Bhatt's amazing roles, from Student of the Year to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry since her debut in 2012. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated her versatility. As she gears up for her forthcoming endeavors, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her highly anticipated Hindi film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,'

Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry since her debut in 2012. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated her versatility. As she gears up for her forthcoming endeavors, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her highly anticipated Hindi film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' as well as her Hollywood debut. During a recent OTT event in Brazil, a sneak peek of her upcoming international project, 'Heart Of Stone,' where she shares the screen with renowned actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, was unveiled. Let's take a closer look at Alia's journey.

Alia Bhatt made her debut in the film industry with ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012. In the movie, she played the character of Shanaya Singhania, a student with ambition and a sense of fashion. Her vibrant on-screen presence and portrayal of a lively young girl caught the attention of the audience and marked the beginning of her successful career.

In 2014, Alia's breakthrough role came in the critically acclaimed film ‘Highway’ directed by Imtiaz Ali. Portraying the character of Veera Tripathi, a young woman who embarks on a transformative journey, Alia's performance received widespread acclaim for its authenticity and depth. Her portrayal showcased her ability to deliver powerful and emotionally resonant performances, solidifying her position as a talented actress.

Throughout her career, Alia Bhatt has demonstrated her craft by taking on a variety of roles. From the heartwarming portrayal of a young girl seeking life advice in ‘Dear Zindagi’ to the intense and determined spy in ‘Raazi,’ she has shown her ability to bring different characters to life.

In 2022, Alia captivated audiences with her portrayal of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the film of the same name. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie showcased Alia's as a powerful and influential individual from Mumbai's red-light district. Her performance was widely acclaimed for its depth and emotional resonance. Furthering her cheer, ‘Brahmastra’ directed by Ayan Mukerji, showcases her alongside a talented ensemble cast in a fantasy adventure encompassing action, romance, and mysticism. Alia immerses herself in the character of Isha, who possesses supernatural abilities, demonstrating her acting ability in different genres.

As Alia Bhatt's journey in the entertainment industry continues to captivate audiences, her upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' stands as a highly anticipated milestone in her career. The excitement among fans is palpable as they eagerly await the release of this Hindi film.