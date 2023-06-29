Alia Bhatt mesmerises fans with lip sync performance to viral song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'

Alia Bhatt has once again captivated her fans, this time with an Instagram video where she is lip syncing to the viral song 'Tum Kya Mile' from her highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.

Alia Bhatt has once again captivated her fans, this time with an Instagram video where she is lip syncing to the viral song 'Tum Kya Mile' from her highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’. The snippet, filmed on a tropical beach, provides a glimpse into the buzz surrounding the film, as evidenced by the staggering 3.3 million views the video has garnered.

Dressed in an elegant white piece that complements the serene backdrop, Alia Bhatt exudes grace as she flawlessly lip syncs a verse from the film's song. The inclusion of the soul-stirring vocals by Shreya Ghoshal adds an extra layer of anticipation, given the singer's renowned talent for delivering emotive renditions.

The musical brilliance of 'Tum Kya Mile' is undeniable, with acclaimed composer Pritam crafting a melodious composition that showcases not only Shreya Ghoshal's vocal range but also the emotive vocals of Arijit Singh. This collaboration promises a delightful treat for fans and music enthusiasts alike.

The overwhelming number of views on the video clearly indicates the anticipation among Alia Bhatt's fans and movie enthusiasts for the release of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.' The minute-long Instagram snippet not only showcases Alia's presence but also allows viewers to experience the emotions evoked by the song.

As excitement continues to soar, anticipation for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' reaches new heights. Alia Bhatt's Instagram video serves as an enticing teaser, piquing curiosity about the other musical gems that lie in wait and, of course, the remarkable performances that await in the movie.

Alia Bhatt has demonstrated her talent as an actress, and her captivating presence in this Instagram video further highlights her abilities. The overwhelming response to her lip syncing performance in 'Tum Kya Mile' stands as a testament to her immense popularity and the eagerness of fans to witness her on-screen magic once again.

Recently, Alia is making waves in Hollywood with her highly anticipated Hollywood debut film, 'Heart of Stone.' The talented actress is set to share the screen with acclaimed actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in this international project. A sneak peek of the film was recently unveiled during an OTT event in Brazil, generating further excitement among fans and industry enthusiasts. As Alia ventures into the realm of Hollywood, her global appeal continues to expand, solidifying her position on both the national and international stage.

Alia Bhatt's captivating Instagram video has generated immense anticipation for the release of 'Rocky Aur Raani Kii Prem Kahani.' With her graceful lip syncing, the picturesque tropical backdrop, and the musical excellence of the film, the excitement surrounding this upcoming Bollywood extravaganza continues to soar.