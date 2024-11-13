Vidhu Vinod Chopra's unique craft of storytelling never fails to engage the audience. After the success of his previous film '12th Fail', he is back with another cinematic extension titled 'Zero Se Restart'

Pic/Instagram

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has released the teaser of his upcoming film, ‘Zero Se Restart.’ The teaser begins with a simple question- “Jab aapne apna pehela sapna dekha tha toh kya socha tha..?“ The teaser starts with a black screen and a voiceover that asks the viewer to think about the time they first had the dream to become something, to achieve something, and asks them to reignite the flame of their passion once again. A cinematic extension of his previous film '12th Fail', ‘Zero Se Restart’ is a unique film that explores the idea of new beginnings and the power of #Restart.

A cinematic extension of '12th Fail'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' which was released last year was based on Anurag Pathak's book of the same title. It is based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar respectively.

With a blend of heartfelt storytelling and Chopra’s unique style, Zero Se Restart will keep the viewers engrossed. It will take them back to their "zero" moment – the pivotal point where dreams and ambitions first originated. This special feature resonates with a universal theme: no matter where we are in our lives or what professions we belong to – whether an artist, engineer, doctor, or public servant – each of us has a story that began from a pure, sincere dream.

Zero Se Restart encourages viewers to pause and reconnect with the original vision they once held for themselves. Speaking about the project, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “Each one of us has a 'zero' moment – a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. This film is a celebration of that dream and a reminder that it's never too late to #Restart.” ‘Zero Se Restart’ is set for release on 13th December 2024.

‘Zero Se Restart’ to premiere at IFFI, Goa

The film is also premiering on November 21 at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Panjim, Goa. The film is directed by Jaskunwar Kohli. This highly anticipated film tells the story of resilience and new beginnings, continuing the journey with an inspiring tale of determination.