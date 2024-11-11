Vikrant Massey is currently promoting his upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report'. During an interview ,he made a comment on India's independence which was similar in tone with what Kangana Ranaut had said earlier

Vikrant Massey is currently looking forward to the release of 'The Sabarmati Report' where he plays a Hindi-speaking journalist. Ahead of the release of the film based on the events related to the Godhra riots, the lead actor has been speaking about a range of topics. He recently spoke about India's independence and how the citizens are still under colonial hangover. His comments reminded people of Kangana Ranaut's controversial comment on India's independence.

What did Vikrant Massey say about India's independence?

Vikrant recently appeared on the Top Angle podcast with journalist Sushant B Sinha. On the podcast, he was talking about India's modern history and its impact on the citizen. "We need to understand that we are a young nation. It's been 76-77 years (since the independence). After hundreds and hundreds of years of oppression - from the Mughals, the Dutch, the French, and the British - we got one so-called Azadi (independence). But was it really independence? The colonial hangover that they left, we stayed in it. I feel that the Hindus have finally got that opportunity to ask for their identity in their own country. We sometimes don't pay attention to this concept of identity, the concept of sentiment. The biggest wars have been fought on sentiment; most of the decisions in our lives are driven by sentiment and how we feel," he said. The Sabarmati Report actresses Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra were a part of the interview and were seen intently listening to Massey's statement.

Netizens call Vikrant male Kangana Ranaut

Internet users were not happy with Vikrant's statement on India's independence. Many wondered if it is a promotional tactic for his upcoming film to stay in news. "What has happened to him? Is he saying all this to promote the film? One should keep an eye on him even after release."

"Laakhon logon ke balidaan ke baad mili Azaadi inko so-called lag rahi hai. Inke jaise gaddaar sirf Bharat me hi paaye jaate hain (The independence we won after millions of people's sacrifice seems so-called to him. Traitors like this are only found in India."

Some also saw similarity in his and Kangana Ranaut's previously made comment on the same topic when she said that India got its real independence in 2014.