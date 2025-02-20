Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani had their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday in presence of friends and family. At the ceremony, Jain spoke about his love for Alekha and how he was always in love with her

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

Actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are set to get married as per Hindi customs after having a Christian wedding in Goa last month. The couple had their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday which was attended by the Kapoor khandaan. In a video from the ceremony, Aadar can be seen talking about his love for Alekha who has known for decades. He admitted that he was always in love with her and hinted that his other relationships were 'timepass'.

Aadar Jain refers to past relationships as 'timepass'

At the mehendi ceremony, Aadar gave a heartfelt speech expressing his love for his wife Alekha Advani in front of family and friends. "I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream," he said.

He went on to add, "I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby."

Aadar Jain was previously dating actress Tara Sutaria. The actress would frequently be spotted with Jain and the Kapoor family functions as well. However, they called it quits in 2023. Aadar then began dating Alekha and the two got engaged in 2024. After Aadar and Tara broke up, pictures of Alekha 'third-wheeling' with the former couple had also surfaced.

About Aadar and Alekha

Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony took in November last year. It was attended by several celebs from B-town, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea. He shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Alekha's hand in a picturesque beach setting.

Aadar and Alekha's relationship became public in November 2023 when the actor shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar, the son of Reema and Manoj Jain, debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, and was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.'