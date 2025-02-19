Among all the relatives that were dolled up for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor’s ethnic ensembles stood out

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor turn heads with their fashionable outfits at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s mehendi - watch video x 00:00

After a dreamy white wedding in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now set to marry in a Hindu ceremony. They kickstarted the festivities with a grand mehendi ceremony in Mumbai attended by family and close friends from the film industry. Among all the relatives that were dolled up for the event, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor’s ethnic ensembles stood out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor’s stunning outfits

Alia Bhatt arrived with her mother Soni Razdan and husband Ranbir Kapoor. She wore an embellished sharara set with a bandhani pattern. She accessorized with statement chandbalis. Kareena on the other hand arrived with her sister Karisma Kapoor. For the event, Bebo chose to wear a turquoise A-line kurta by Sabyasachi, while Lolo opted for a dark pink suit. Watch the videos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aadar and Alekha’s wedding

Aadar and Alekha’s roka ceremony took place in November last year. It was attended by several celebrities from B-town, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. This was followed by a white wedding in January 2025.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea. Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year. Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Alia will be seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She also has Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Kareena was last seen in Singham Again. She will next be seen in Dining With The Kapoors with other family members as they come together to share interesting anecdotes and personal experiences. It was unveiled during the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. The show will have conversations, about how they grew up together, their love for food and their incredible life experiences, and the family's relationship with cinema.