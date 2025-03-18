After Aadar Jain said. "I have done time pass for four years of my life," the internet assumed it as a jibe at his ex-girlfriend and actor Tara Sutaria. He finally addresses the backlash

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, Tara Sutaria Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aadar Jain addresses his 'time pass' comment over Tara Sutaria: 'They misconstrued what I said' x 00:00

It’s been a month since Aadar Jain tied the knot with Alekha Advani in an intimate ceremony. However, their mehendi ceremony became the talk of the town after Aadar said, “It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby,” which the internet assumed as a jibe at his ex-girlfriend and actor Tara Sutaria. Aadar has finally addressed the backlash and asserted that his statement was misconstrued.

‘So many false narratives’

Speaking to Times of India, Aadar said, "You should play the video. I've said 20 years. They say that silence is respectable to the point where things cross the line. When things cross the line, then silence is a weakness, not a strength. There are so many false narratives, false assumptions, but no fact-checkers. Unfortunately, what happens is when people make up stories and say certain things, the people who get affected are the people involved and their families. In this scenario from day one, there's been so many things written. Out of respect, everyone has been silent about it. People then take the liberty to say what they want.”

Aadar Jain says his statement was misconstrued

Aadar stated that it is unfair to all three parties involved in this controversy - his family, Alekha’s, and Tara’s. “They misconstrued what I said and took 10 seconds of it. And then people form their own opinions about it. People have made it out to be something else and directed it towards someone else. My parents always taught me to respect my past, my present, and now my future. So that is how we have been brought up and we never meant to direct it towards anyone. I would not think of anyone else when I'm getting married,” he added.

Aadar and Alekha got engaged in September 2023. Their roka took place in November last year. The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January before their Hindi wedding in February. Aadar is the son of Hindi cinema icon Raj Kapoor's daughter, Rima Jain, and made his Bollywood debut with the 2017 film Qaidi Band. He was last seen in Hello Charlie.