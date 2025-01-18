Foraying into movies with Azaad, Aaman Devgan on superstar uncle Ajay Devgn’s strict attitude towards him and the one advice he got from him and actor-aunt Kajol

Good job!” With these two words from superstar-uncle Ajay Devgn, debutant Aaman Devgan knew he had passed the first test. With director Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad hitting the marquee yesterday, the young actor is now prepared for the audience’s scrutiny. “I’ve been training since I was 15, and this is the first time my uncle has complimented me,” Aaman laughs, before adding, “He is very strict with me. When I decided to become an actor, that strictness tripled. Given the success he has achieved, he knows the efforts it takes to attain it. [His strict attitude] comes from a place of love.”

Falling in love with the movies came naturally to Aaman, who grew up in a film family. He remembers it was Ajay’s The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) that left an impact on him. “[Before that] I didn’t understand anything about acting. I’d ask him, ‘Why are you looking different here?’ He explained to me that it was acting. From then, the understanding of the art started seeping in.”

If Ajay is a taskmaster, on the other end is Aaman’s superstar-aunt Kajol, whom he describes as “vibrant and fun”. “If I’m ever sad, I sit with her for five minutes and my mood changes. Her happiness is contagious.” Despite their dramatically different personalities, the two superstars have a common view about building a career in the movies. Aaman remembers the one advice he got from his uncle and aunt. “They asked me an important question: What is your reason to become an actor? Many people pursue it for money or fame, but they told me that will never work. They said, ‘You have to be true to what acting means. Today, you can’t be a superstar without being an actor.’”

Though aware of the privileges that come with his famous surname, Aaman believes the difference between star kids and outsiders is only of the first opportunity. “The opportunity does come easy. But it’s just once. If you aren’t talented, the audience will see it,” he reasons. So, how would he explain some star kids getting more offers despite the audience’s lukewarm response to their first stint? “I don’t know how exactly the business works; I’ve just started out. But why would a producer put money on you if the audience doesn’t like you? All we can do is work and hope the audience likes our efforts.”