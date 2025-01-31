Talks about Ghajini 2 has been doing the rounds for quite sometime. Now actor Aamir Khan and producer Allu Aravind teased the same at an event in the city

Allu Aravind and Aamir Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Aamir Khan and Allu Aravind drop hints about Ghajini 2, producer says it will be 1000 cr film

On Friday, superstar Aamir Khan recently graced the trailer launch event of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's upcoming 'Thandel'. The event was also graced by south producer Allu Aravind. During the event, Khan and Aravind dropped a massive hint about the much-discussed sequel, 'Ghajini 2'.

Ghajini 2 on the cards?

Addressing the media, Allu Aravind shared, "I should make 1000 crore film with you. Maybe 'Ghajini 2'. Reacting to this, Aamir Khan said, "A lot on the net has been going around Ghajini 2".

Reports have been doing rounds for some time now that Allu Aravind is planning to make the sequel in both Tamil and Hindi. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya will play the lead role in the Tamil version of 'Ghajini 2', whereas Aamir Khan will be roped in for the Hindi rendition.

What Suriya said about Ghajini 2

According to Pinkvilla, Suriya will play the lead role in the Tamil version, while Aamir will reprise his role for the Hindi version. In conversation with the portal, Suriya said, "It's surprising that you asked me about 'Ghajini 2' now. After a long time, Allu Aravind approached me with the idea of a sequel and asked if it would be possible. I said, 'Definitely, sir, we can consider it.' Yes, the talks have started, and things are in process. 'Ghajini 2' might happen."

The news portal also quoted a source saying, "With the rise of pan-India films, remakes of cult movies with popular stars are becoming a thing of the past. Both Suriya and Aamir Khan are excited about 'Ghajini 2', but they don't want the 'remake' label attached to the film. They are also concerned that releasing one version before the other could take away from the novelty factor, and they have expressed these concerns to the producers. After hearing both actors out, Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena proposed a solution: shoot the two versions of 'Ghajini 2' simultaneously and release them on the same day."

"Creating a sequel to a cult classic like 'Ghajini' comes with significant responsibility, as the first part was a game-changer for both actors. Their priority is to ensure that the sequel feels organic and isn't made purely for financial gain. They both like the concept but are awaiting narrations at various stages of development. The script is currently being worked on, and we should have a clearer idea of the progress by mid-2025," the report further added.

About Ghajini

The 2008 action thriller 'Ghajini' was made under the direction of A. R. Murugadoss. The project also marked the Bollywood debut of the filmmaker. Theatrically released on 25th December 2008, it became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹100 crore mark.

"Ghajini" talks about a rich business tycoon, Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan) who suffers from short-term memory loss due to being hit by a metal pole during an attempt to save his girlfriend Kalpana Shetty (Asin).