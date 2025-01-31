Aamir Khan dating a mystery woman from Bengaluru? 

Aamir Khan seems to have found love once again. The superstar is reportedly dating a woman from Bengaluru. The actor seems to be quite serious as he has introduced her to his family as well

Aamir Khan

It seems like superstar Aamir Khan has got lucky in love once again. According to latest reports, the actor is dating a woman from Bengaluru and the two are pretty serious about their relationship.

According to report in Filmfare, Aamir Khan's new partner hails from the southern city of Bengaluru and has introduce her to his family as well. A source revealed to that portal that the 56-year-old has introduced his ladylove to his entire family and the meeting went very well. As of now the details of Aamir's new partner has not come to the forefront.

Aamir Khan divorced his partner Kiran Rao in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. The duo had met on the sets of 'Lagaan' and tied the knot on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their son Azad through surrogacy in 2011. They had an amicable separation and continue to remain friends. In fact, Khan backed Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' in 2024.

Before Kiran Rao, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share a daughter Ira, and a son Junaid Khan, and divorced after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan on his third marriage

Talking on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2', Aamir Khan got candid about his two failed marriages and also spilled the beans if he’s up to tying the knot for the third time. Aamir jokingly said, “I have had two unsuccessful marriages, so don’t ask for marriage advice from me. I don’t like living alone, I need a partner. I am not a loner, I like companionship. I am very close to both my ex-wives Reena (Dutta) and Kiran (Rao), we are like one family. Life is unpredictable, so how can we trust it? So marriages working depends from person to person.”

When asked if he would consider marrying for the third time, Aamir added, “I am 59 now, where will I get married again, mushkil lag raha hai (looks difficult). I have so many relationships in my life right now, I have reconnected with my family, my kids, etc. I am very happy just being with people who are close to me. I am working towards being a better person.”

Aamir Khan's work front

On the other hand, Aamir Khan has been busy with the promotions of his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor. The film, the official remake of Tamil film Love Today has been directed by Advait Chandan. Khan has been actively participating in the promotions of the film that marks the first theatrical release of Junaid and Khushi. The film will hit the theatres on February 7.

He will next be seen in the film 'Sitare Zameen Par' which will be released on Christmas 2025.