Rekindling Ishq

It’s not the fans alone who are batting for a sequel to the laugh riot, Ishq (1997). Looks like Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn too are in the mood to collaborate on its reboot. The two superstars recently came together at the mahurat of Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which marks director Indra Kumar’s son Aman’s Bollywood debut. At the event, Devgn teased the possibility of the hit’s sequel as he said, “We had so much fun on the sets of Ishq. We should do another one.” Aamir immediately replied, “Yes, we should.” That was enough for director Kumar to set things into motion, as he promised to speak to them in detail about the project. While fans are speculating what a follow-up to the romantic comedy, which also starred Juhi Chawla and Kajol, could be all about, we can definitely count on Khan and Devgn’s chemistry, as was evident at the event. The Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) actor spoke fondly about their equation, saying, “I feel very happy whenever I meet Ajay. We don’t meet that often, but whenever we do, it’s with a lot of warmth and love.”

Watcha trying to say?

Given an opportunity to speak on the podcast, Humans of Bombay, Sharvari seemed indecisive about the point that she was trying to make when discussing if the celebration of item numbers is detrimental to women. “Song and dance have been a big part of our culture. Both men and women should do what they want to do. It could be any sort of role [that they wish to entertain]. People play antagonistic roles as well. [Such perceptions] cannot stop one from performing. It is a personal take on the part of the people who watch it or perceive it a certain way. For actors, it’s just [a performance],” she reportedly said. But, was that the point, Sharvari?

Could have, should have

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) became a defining point in Farhan Akhtar’s career. But what if we told you that the actor was not the first choice for the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed biopic? Over the weekend, a throwback video of Akshay Kumar went viral, in which he is seen expressing regret over turning down the film. In the clip, when Vicky Kaushal asks him to name a movie that he is guilty of not watching or doing, the superstar says, “I haven’t watched it yet, and I regret not doing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. I was offered that film, but I opted for Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara [2013].” Here’s hoping Kumar and Mehra collaborate soon.

Another file opens

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, whose The Kashmir Files (2022) became a hit despite being slammed by sections of the audience, has begun work on The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter. On Sunday, the director announced on X that he kicked off the shoot of the Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi-starrer. While little is known about The Delhi Files’ plot, the film is being made in two parts.

Across boundaries

Badshah has dropped hints about collaborating with Grammy nominated-Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, who has given hits such as Fall, Tchelete, and 1 Milli. The duo took to social media to share a video clip that showcases them creating music in a recording studio in Dubai. A source close to the development shared, “This collaboration promises to fuse the vibrant sounds of Indian and African music, creating a unique and unforgettable musical experience. Fans can expect a blend of catchy melodies and powerful lyrics that will transcend cultural boundaries.”

Korean collab

For weeks, rumours were rife that Don Lee of Train to Busan (2016) fame was in talks for a pivotal role in Prabhas-led Spirit. Over the weekend, the Korean action star shared a poster of Salaar: Part 2 on Instagram Stories. Understandably then, the Telugu superstar’s fans couldn’t keep calm and were convinced that Lee is set to share screen space with their idol. Now, the big question is: Will they team up for Salaar 2 or Spirit? Guess we’ll have to wait and watch.

Taking the west disha

With the hit Kalki 2898 AD behind her and the ambitious Kanguva lined up, Disha Patani is having a memorable 2024. Now, the actor is looking westward. She is set to make her international debut with an OTT project, tentatively titled Holiguards. Over the past month, Patani has been shooting in Mexico for the fantasy series, and recently wrapped up the first schedule. We’ve heard the cast includes Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson.