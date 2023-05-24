On Tuesday, 'Dangal' co-stars Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh were spotted playing pickleball

Pic Courtesy/ Twitter

Listen to this article Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh spotted playing pickleball, have a look! x 00:00

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted playing pickleball with his 'Dangal' co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh on Tuesday evening. A video posted by a paparazzo has been doing the rounds on social media. Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the two can be seen playing a double's match. Watching the sportive spirit of the two, the Pickleball Association of India took to the comments section as they wrote, "All India Pickleball Association governing body of pickleball in India feels really proud to see Celebs like Aamir and Fatima playing Pickleball. Pickleball is the fastest growing game of the world."

After working together in 'Dangal' Fatima and Aamir have gotten close together. Fatima was recently seen at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement party. On November 26, Fatima shared a string of pictures from Ira Khan's engagement. Taking to Instagram, Fatima shared the pictures which she captioned, "What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious...My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar."

In the pictures, Fatima could be seen grooving with Ira Khan's to be husband Nupur Shikhare and some candid pictures with Ira. Soon after the pictures were posted, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Ira Khan commented, "The second photo is probably my favourite photo of the day! Love you so much."

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares glimpses from Ira Khan's engagement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be next seen in the Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Sam Bahadur' alongside actors Sanya Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Manoj Bajpaye.

Fatima will also be sharing a screen space with actors Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi in the upcoming film 'Dhak Dhak'. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film is jointly produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Aayush Maheshwari under the banners of Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. After a special appearance in Kajol's 'Salaam Venky', Aamir has decided to take a break from films to spend more time with his family.