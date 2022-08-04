Aamir Khan opens up about his regret: I've not spent much time with my children

"I think I'm a different person now. Today when I think back, I would've liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing"

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7' talked about his life's regret of not spending time with his children Ira and Junaid. During the conversation with Karan, the 'Dhoom: 3' actor stated, " I went through a lot of introspection during covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn't nurture like I did my work. I realised suddenly I've not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children."

Talking about his current relationship with his family, Aamir said, "Since the last few months, I think I'm a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena's parents (Aamir's first wife) and Kiran (second wife)." In reply to this, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director questioned, "Do you feel a sense of regret?"

To which the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor replied, "I would like to. I think I'm a different person now. Today when I think back, I would've liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing." In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran Rao announced their separation via a joint statement.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena. Apart from that, the fifth episode of Karan's chat show ended on a very happy note, with the 'Sarfarosh' actor winning the rapid-fire round with 73% votes of the live audience and with Kareena winning the quick buzzer round with a majority of 15 points in her kitty.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film 'Laal Singh Chadha' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. 'Laal Singh Chadha' is going to face a big box office clash with Akshay Kumar's next film 'Raksha Bandhan.'

