Aamir’s daughter Ira married Nupur Shikhare this year in January. Here are some of his priceless moments at his baby girl’s wedding.

Aamir Khan with Ira Khan Pic/Instagram

Aamir Khan Birthday Special: Doting dad moments at Ira-Nupur's wedding

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who celebrates his birthday on March 14, is more than just a profound actor. He has always been a doting dad who doesn't shy away from showing his emotions towards his kids. Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share a daughter Ira, and a son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.

Aamir recreated Ira's tattoo as a mehendi design. She wrote, "Thank god I hadn't gotten the turtles yet!! We're such cuties." The Instagram pictures showed Aamir flaunting his mehendi design which is a recreation of Ira's tattoo done on his palm with henna. In the picture, Aamir wore a light-blue coloured kurta pajama with a matching Nehru jacket. Ira was looking beautiful in a white dress.

Aamir dedicated a special song for Ira during her sangeet ceremony. Aamir Khan was joined on stage by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad, and the trio dedicated a special song to Ira. They sang various songs, but one beautiful rendition of 'Phoolon Ka Taron Kaa' caught the attention.

So cute super star Aamir Khan ji daughter ira Khan Sangeet night song Babul ki duwayein leti jaa

So lovely voice Aamir Khan ji singing 💞😘🥰🙏 #AamirKhan #IraKhanWedding pic.twitter.com/SwZg9FvMXU — Sudha Ajmera (@SudhaAjmera13) January 12, 2024

A video showed Aamir instructing Nupur and Ira on how to pose during their . While interacting with the couple, Aamir said, 'Mein aaj AD banne vala hoon.' The actor further, while chatting with the paparazzi, told them the correct pronunciation of Ira's name (pronounced as Eye-Ra).

Aamir got emotional at Ira's wedding when he walked her down the aisle. A clip of Aamir getting teary-eyed as Ira and Nupur exchanged their vows went viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will reunite with 'Taare Zameen Par' co-star Darsheel Safary for a special project after 16 years. It has been titled ‘'Sitaare Zameen Par' and is a sequel to their first film. Recently in a new summit, Aamir shared some updates about. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," Aamir said. Genelia Deshmukh will reportedly play a pivotal role.

On the production front, Aamir will serve as a producer on Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

(With inputs from ANI)