Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan revealed that the beautiful white cake for her wedding was baked by her mother, Reena Dutta

Reena Dutta's cute present to Ira Khan

Listen to this article Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares unseen photos, reveals mother Reena Dutta baked the wedding cake x 00:00

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur. Their beautiful wedding journey began with legally registering the marriage on January 3, followed by an extensive celebration in the city of Lakes. The almost week-long celebration concluded with a grand reception in Mumbai, where the entire industry showed up to bless the newlyweds.

Now, almost three months after the couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony, Ira Khan has shared a series of unseen pics from the special day. While sharing these pics, Ira revealed that the beautiful white cake for her wedding was baked by her mother, Reena Dutta. Reena Dutta made sure that her daughter got the best for her wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

While dropping the pictures, Ira wrote, “The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake. As Popeye was feeding me or after (can’t remember), I look at Mama and she’s mouthing at me, ‘Is it dry?’” As soon as Ira dropped these lovely photographs, several netizens reacted to the post. One user wrote, “Your mama is quite cool”. “Mother is the only God for children,” commented another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

After Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s grand wedding ceremony

While sharing pics on her gram and announcing her marriage, Ira Khan shared a long note. Aamir Khan’s daughter wrote, “First, we were married (this will make sense with the later captions). We journeyed (I came ALL THE WAY from the 20th floor), we played (I won), we sang, @nupur_popeye and I didn’t dance - we smiled… we did paperwork!! Thank you for making us feel special and for your good-natured participation in our slightly haphazard production with its many last-minute changes of plans!

We met people we haven’t seen in ages!! One of the things I was really looking forward to was to meet all the people in our lives, from all its different parts. Thank you to everyone who came. And thank you, Taj, for your beautiful space and gracious hospitality! Always making us feel looked after.”

In the series of snapshots that Ira has shared, the first one shows her posing with her now-husband Nupur Shikhare. Another picture shows them signing their marriage registration form. Yet another picture has the entire family posing together. The pictures have made fans quite happy.