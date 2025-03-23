Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got married on April 18, 1986. In December 2002, he filed for divorce and took custody of both children Junaid and Ira Khan

Aamir Khan with Reena Dutta Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Aamir Khan drank a bottle of alcohol every day for 1.5 years after his divorce with Reena Dutta: ‘I was like Devdas’ x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who has found love once again after two failed marriages, recalled the aftermath of his divorce with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena Dutta got married on April 18, 1986. Reena also had a small part in Aamir’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. They have two children, a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira. Reena was involved briefly in Aamir’s career when she worked as an executive producer for the actor’s Oscar-nominated film Lagaan. In December 2002, he filed for divorce and took custody of both children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir went into deep depression

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Aamir shared, “When Reena and I broke, I was in mourning for almost 2-3 years. I wasn’t working or listening to scripts. I was alone at home, and for almost 1.5 years, I drank a lot. You will be shocked to know that I was a teetotaler. After the split up, I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t sleep at night, and I started drinking. From someone who didn’t drink at all, I went to being someone who drank an entire bottle in a day. I was like Devdas, someone who is trying to destroy themselves. I did that for 1.5 years. I was in a deep depression.”

While Aamir is back to being a teetotaler he asserted that one needs to confront their losses and come to terms with reality. He added, “Accept that what was once yours is not there now. Also accept how good it was for you when it was there, and how much you will miss it when it isn’t there anymore.”

Aamir Khan dating Gauri Spratt

After his divorce with Reena, Aamir married director Kiran Rao in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. On his 60th birthday earlier this month, Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt. The two have been friends for over two decades and reconnected only recently, over a year ago. Gauri, who is half Tamilian and half Irish, is a mother to a six-year-old boy. She hails from Bangalore and is now working with Aamir at Aamir Khan Productions. She has also met the actor’s family and they are “happy” about their relationship.