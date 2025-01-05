Junaid Khan, who will be seen on the big screen with Loveyapa, opened up on his parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's divorce when he was just 8 and how it affected him

Junaid Khan with Aamir and Reena Dutta Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Junaid Khan on parents Aamir and Reena Dutta's divorce: 'Never saw them fight till I was 19' x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan will be seen on the big screen for the first time with his upcoming film Loveyapa. As the actor commences his promotional activities, he sat down to discuss his parents’ divorce when he was only eight years old and how it impacted his life.

Junaid Khan never saw Aamir and Reena fight till he was 19

In an interview with Vicky Lalwani, Junaid Khan spoke about his parents’ divorce and said, “It was good. My parents split up, I think, when I was eight. But they never actually let us feel that. I never saw them fight till I was 19. The first time I saw my parents fight, I was 19. So we never saw them disagree or fight. They always… When it came to us (him and Ira Khan) they were a single unit. So, I think that way they did well. I think it was probably a mature thing to do. I mean two good people aren’t always good together and this way we got, at least I got a childhood with both parents being happy.”

Aamir and Reena Dutta got married on April 18, 1986. Reena also had a small part in Aamir’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. They have two children, a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira. While Junaid made his debut with the streaming movie Maharaj, Ira, has stayed away from the profession of acting so far. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who was Aamir’s fitness trainer.

Reena was involved briefly in Aamir’s career when she worked as an executive producer for the actor’s Oscar-nominated film Lagaan. In December 2002, he filed for divorce and took custody of both children.

Junaid Khan’s work front

On the work front, Junaid will next be seen in Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is set to hit theatres on February 7, 2025. It is a complex story that explores love and its challenges, blending humor and heart to create an engaging cinematic experience. This project is backed by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.