Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share a daughter Ira, and a son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage

Aamir Khan with mother Zeenat Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta's father dies, actor and his mother arrive to pay last respects - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was spotted outside his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s Mumbai residence after her father passed away. Aamir’s mother Zeenat was also in attendance as she came to pay her last respects. Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share a daughter Ira, and a son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation in 2022, after 15 years of marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aamir Khan-produced ‘Laapataa Ladies’ selected for Oscars

Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has become the third film from Aamir Khan’s production house to have been submitted as India’s official entry by the Film Federation of India. It all started with the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lagaan’ which was not just sent as India’s official entry to the Oscars but also secured a place in the final nominations. Then came ‘Taare Zameen Par’, which marked Aamir’s directorial debut. The film was selected as India's entry to the foreign language category for the Oscars at the 81st annual Academy Awards.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a slice-of-life comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train but with different grooms. It is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades.

Aamir Khan said in a statement, “We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I am so happy that all our hard work has paid off. Thank you everyone. Here’s hoping that ‘Laapata Ladies’ is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy.”

Aamir Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, as a producer, Aamir is coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal are also part of the film. In a recent update, the makers unveiled that the film's grand finale included a breathtaking train sequence, which is touted to be one of the most ambitious and elaborate scenes ever attempted in a film about the Partition era. It is expected to set new standards for visual storytelling, capturing the chaotic and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with unparalleled detail and intensity.