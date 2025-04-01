Aamir Khan hosted an Eid party at his Mumbai home on Monday. His ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta also attended the gathering along with his kids Ira, Junaid and Azad

Filmmaker Kiran Rao shared some inside pictures from superstar Aamir Khan's Eid celebrations at his Mumbai home. The 'Laapataa Ladies' filmmaker was accompanied by her son Azad whom she shares with ex-husband Aamir. Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta also graced the party along with their kids Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Along with Kiran and Reena, the gathering was also attended by Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain; and his sisters, Nikhat Hegde and Farhat Datta.

Inside pictures from Aamir Khan's Eid party

Kiran took to Instagram, where she shared motley images from the gathering. The pictures started with a glimpse of Aamir’s mother, Zeenat, who was dressed in a blue suit.

She also posed with Aamir’s sisters Nikhat and Farhat; and former wife, Reena, as the ladies flaunted their colourful outfits. The last picture in Kiran’s photo dump was a selfie with Reena. A few pictures also showcased Aamir and Kiran’s son Azad enjoying at the gathering.

“Eid at Ammi’s - who is the best and most beautiful hostess - is a celebration with family, friends and always the best feast! We hope and pray this year brings peace and happiness to us all…” she wrote as the caption.

Aamir was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and they share two children, Ira and Junaid. It was in 2005, when he married Kiran. They welcomed their son Azaad in 2011 through IVF surrogacy. In 2021, the couple announced their divorce. Recently, on the eve of his 60th birthday, the superstar announced that he is dating Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan wishes paps on Eid

On Monday, the Bollywood superstar posed for the shutterbugs with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Khan at his Bandra home during Eid. The father and son's trio were seen twinning in white as they faced the camera together. They also distributed sweets among the paparazzi while wishing them on the occasion of Eid.

Aamir Khan's work front

On the acting front, Aamir’s next is Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama film directed by R. S. Prasanna. A sequel to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, it is based on the Spanish film Champions. It stars Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh.