Aamir Khan reacts to box office failure of son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa: 'Thought the film is good'

Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan

Listen to this article Aamir Khan reacts to box office failure of son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa: 'Thought the film is good' x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan aggressively participated in the promotional activities of the recently released film 'Loveyapa'. The film marked his son Junaid's first theatrical release after his debut film Maharaj saw a OTT release. The film also marked the first theatrical release for actress Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. However, despite being the remake of a hit Tamil film and extensive promotions, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir Khan expresses sadness over Loveyapa failure

“Nahi chali woh film, unfortunately. Toh mujhe uska bhi bada dukh hai. Mujhe laga film acchi hai aur Junaid ne bhi accha kaam kiya hai lekin voh film nahi chali (That film did not work. So I'm very sad about it. I felt the film was good and even Junaid did good work but it didn’t work out).”

Aamir Khan further said that he was stressed about Junaid's film more than any of his films. He also recalled a moment before the release when he was sitting by the window and reflecting on his deep emotional investment in the film. Even though the actor was not professionally involved with the film, he felt a sense of emotional attachment and could not detach himself.

He said, "Mai dur dekh raha hun par mera dil zor se dhadak raha hai (I was far away, but my heart was pounding loudly). I thought it was the most important moment of my life. Baaki Junaid jo hai voh seekhega (But Junaid will learn). This a field where you have to face success and failure. Junaid is someone who is young and intelligent. He has got a lot of energy and positivity. He’ll find his way.”

Khan further said that Junaid will next be seen in a romantic story opposite Sai Pallavi. The superstar has himself produced the film. The film will be released in theatres this November or December.

Loveyapa box office

Loveyapa was released in theatres on February 7 alongside Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar. The latter wasn't seen as a major contender at the box office because of minimal to no buzz around the film. However, on opening day, Badass Ravi Kumar saw a massive turnout in theatres which sustained for the next few days. Himesh Reshammiya's massy action film Badass Ravi Kumar easily won the box office game on February 7 in a clash with Loveyapa. The film with a collection of Rs 3.52 crore collected more than double of Junaid and Khushi's film. Khushi and Junaid Kapoor's film collected around Rs 9 core worldwide so far.