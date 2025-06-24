Aamir Khan revealed that Dhoom 3 originally included a key character who was part of Dhoom 1 and 2. He believes removing her character was a mistake. He feels the emotional subplot would have added depth and made the film more impactful

It has been over a decade since the third installment of the Dhoom franchise was released. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film starred Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. Aamir Khan recently revealed that the film was originally supposed to include another important character.

Aamir Khan says Dhoom 3 could have been better

In an interview with Mashable, Aamir revealed that the original plot of Dhoom 3 also intended the return of Abhishek's character Jai Dixit's wife Sweety played by Rimi Sen. Khan feels that the film could have been better with the original plot. "Dhoom 3 behtar better ho sakti thi. Kyunki usme ek kirdaar tha jo Jai Dixit ki wife ka role hai, Sweety ka, jo 1 and 2 mein hai, woh character original script mein hai. Adi aur Victor ko laga woh zaruri nahi hai toh unhone nikaal diya, shoot hi nahi kiya. Mere hisaab se woh unhone galati ki. Abhi toh wife ka character hi nahi hai naa. Original mein yeh tha wife jo hai woh usko divorce dene waali hai. Start usse hi hota hai. (Dhoom 3 could have been better. There was a character — Jai Dixit’s wife, Sweety — who was in parts 1 and 2, and she was in the original script too. But Adi and Victor felt she wasn’t necessary, so they removed her — didn’t even shoot those scenes. In my opinion, that was a mistake. Now, there’s no mention of his wife at all. In the original script, the story began with his wife wanting to divorce him)."

Sweety and Jai Dixit story

He further elaborated that Sweety was meant to be frustrated with her husband, a Mumbai police officer, for always neglecting her and missing important occasions like Karva Chauth and her birthday. To pacify Sweety, Jai decides to take the honeymoon holiday that they never got to take. However, just before their departure, he would receive a critical message about a new case in Chicago, causing an emotional conflict.

At the airport, Jai was supposed to meet the police commissioner in a washroom to get briefed on the case. In the theatrical version of the film, Jai is removed from the case post-interval. However, in the original script, the case and the honeymoon were meant to run in parallel.

Aamir shared that the emotional twist was that Sweety knew all along that Jai was working on a case, and she urged him not to return until he had caught the thief. He believes that this backstory would have helped audiences connect more deeply with Jai Dixit's character.