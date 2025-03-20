Breaking News
BTS’ J-hope wasn’t at his best while performing in Chicago, reveals he missed trying city’s famous pizza

Updated on: 20 March,2025 10:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS J-hope who recently performed in Chicago, confessed that he wasn’t at his best and also shared that he was unable to try the city’s famous deep-dish pizza due to the snow

BTS J-hope in Chicago

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who is currently in the US for his solo tour Hope on the Stage hopped on a live session with the ARMY on Weverse after his performance in Chicago. The K-pop idol confessed that he wasn’t at his best and also shared that he was unable to try the city’s famous deep-dish pizza due to the snow. 



 
 
 
 
 
BTS J-hope’s mukbang after Chicago concert

Interacting with the fans, J-hope shared, “Since I came to Chicago, I thought maybe I should have some Chicago pizza while talking with you. But I thought I should eat what’s good for my health. The response was really the best. I blinked and the concerts were done. I was going to go out and get Chicago pizza since I was in Chicago, but it was snowing!”

He added, “Today, I wasn’t in the best condition, but thanks to the fans, I was able to do well. I have this thought sometimes. Am I doing a good job? But so many of you come and enjoy it so that alone makes me think that I’m doing well. Performing and communicating with the audience is when I’m the happiest.”

About BTS J-hope’s solo tour 

After Chicago, J-hope will travel to Mexico City. In the same session, he told the ARMY that he plans to eat some tacos after getting there. 

After that, he will head to San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS member’s career as he resumed his professional life following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024. The group, who performed their final concert together in 2022 at the "Yet to Come" event in Busan, South Korea, is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service.

BTS J-hope Kpop musical concert Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

