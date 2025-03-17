BTS J-hope surprised the ARMY with his new song Mona Lisa while performing in New York. "It’s embarrassing to say it myself, but I wanted to do something hip and sexy," he shared

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who is currently on his solo tour Hope on the Stage in the US, surprised the ARMY with his new song Mona Lisa while performing in New York. The K-pop idol took the crowd by surprise with his moves and the catchy new track days after dropping Sweet Dreams with Miguel. J-hope hopped on Weverse for a live session and discussed the song with his fans.

BTS J-hope on Mona Lisa

J-hope, who indulged in a mukbang session while interacting with the ARMY shared, “Mona Lisa was suddenly revealed. I wanted to show it to you as a surprise gift. I had this thought. What kind of a song is it that J-hope can do a surprise performance for? I can do all kinds of choreo, but for me, I had to do some hip-hop.”

He added, “I think I said this in the Weverse interview, but since I came back from the military, I wanted to show a more mature performance. I wanted to show you something fun. It’s embarrassing to say it myself, but I wanted to do something hip and sexy. I’m sure there are people in Korea who are sad they didn’t get to see Mona Lisa at the concert. And I feel bad about that too. It would have been great if I could have shown them together. That was a shame.”

About BTS J-hope’s solo tour

J-hope will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS member’s career as he resumed his professional life following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024. The group, who performed their final concert together in 2022 at the "Yet to Come" event in Busan, South Korea, is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service.