Day 2 of J-hope's Seoul concert was even more special as the BTS members’ parents were spotted in the crowd sitting together, showing their support for Hobi

BTS' J-hope Pic/Instagram

BTS' family members spotted at J-hope's concert in Seoul, ARMY says 'They love him like their son'

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope’s solo concert started with a bang after his bandmates Suga, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook secretly attended it by taking some time off from their military duties. That being said, Day 2 was even more special as the members’ parents were spotted in the crowd as they sat together, showing their support for Hobi. Watch the video below.

BTS members’ parents attend J-hope’s concert

A viral video shows Suga’s parents, RM’s parents, Jin’s parents, and Jungkook’s father sitting together on the second day of the concert in Seoul. The BTS ARMY couldn’t help but react to the wholesome moment. One wrote, “They love him like their son.”

“They sent their parents knowing that they couldn't be there to cheer for him, this is called brotherhood,” added another.

One commented, “Seeing their parents sitting together makes me so emotional, I'm so glad they're all one big family and support each other's kids... it's so cool!”

BTS J-hope on his concert

J-hope took to Weverse and penned a comprehensive note after Day one of concert. He wrote, I promised I’d do my best but I guess I just can’t tell if you guys had as much of a blast as I did…!! today kinda felt like I was running a one-man show, maybe like deep in my own vibe.”

BTS’ J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour

J-hope officially embarked on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage on March 1. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. The tour kicked off in Seoul and will be followed by a highly anticipated North American leg. J-hope, whose birth name is Jung Hoseok, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.

Afterward, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.