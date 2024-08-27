While stating that he regrets not spending much time with them, Aamir Khan revealed that the pandemic made him reflect on what he has lost to work over the years

In Pic: Aamir Khan with his children

Aamir Khan reveals his flaws as a father: 'I knew everything about my team and directors but...'

Aamir Khan, who is also known as the "Mr. Perfectionist" of Bollywood, talks about his flaws. The actor, in an interview, shared that he was quite unaware of his children's hardships and challenges. While stating that he regrets not spending much time with them, he revealed that the pandemic made him reflect on what he has lost to work over the years.

What Aamir Khan said

Aamir, who was the latest guest on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2, talked about himself as a father and recalled not being present for them when they needed him. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, "Ira was struggling with depression at the time; she is much better now. But then she needed me. Junaid is starting his career. He has lived his life without me. And now, perhaps he is taking the last big step in his life, towards his career. If I am not with him at this time, then what’s the point? Azad is 9 years old now. In another 3 years, he will be a teenager. His childhood won’t come back.”

Further, while claiming that he has extremely strong feelings for his kids and family, he added, “Not that I don’t have strong feelings for my kids; I feel a lot for my family. But the fact that I already had my close ones around me, I had to win over the audience. I have laughed and cried with them (fans) through my films and stories. I have given hope to people. But when Ira and Junaid were five or six years old, I didn’t know anything about their feelings then, what their problems were, what they needed, or what their challenges were. I had no idea about these things.”

The actor got emotional as he shared, "I knew everything about my team and directors but was unaware of my own children’s challenges. I felt very bad. So, that time was very difficult for me. Nobody told me this; I realized it myself. Ira and Junaid’s childhood won’t return. I could have spent a lot more time with my mother in the last 30 years, which I didn’t. The time will never return.”

About Aamir's upcoming

To note, Sitare Zameen Par will be Aamir Khan's first film after announcing his wish to take a break from movies. Reportedly, Sitare Zameen Par will focus on Down Syndrome and the challenges faced by individuals dealing with it.