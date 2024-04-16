An official statement by the actor's spokesperson read, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party."

Aamir Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aamir Khan files FIR with Mumbai Police against fake Congress advertisement x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has fallen victim to a fake advertisement where he is seen urging people to vote for Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The video going viral on Twitter shows Aamir wearing a blue t-shirt and is seen asking the viewers about the missing Rs 15 lakh from their account.

भारत का हर नागरिक लखपति है

क्योंकि सबके पास काम से कम 15 लाख तो होने ही चाहिए ..

क्या कहा

आपके अकाउंट में 15 लाख नहीं है..

तो आपके 15 लाख गए कहां ???

तो ऐसे जुमलेबाजों से रहे सावधान

नहीं तो होगा तुम्हारा नुकसान

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳देशहित में जारी🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hJkEFEL5vG — Mini Nagrare (@MiniforIYC) April 14, 2024

An official statement by Aamir Khan’s spokesperson read, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.”

The spokesperson further stated that Aamir would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of the electoral process.

The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with the first scheduled for April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to get their fingers inked as polling is held for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. The elections will be conducted at 10.5 lakh polling stations, under the supervision of 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen in 'Sitare Zameen Par' with Darsheel Safary. He will don the producer's hat for 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal are also a part of the film. Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'. 'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

(With inputs from ANI)