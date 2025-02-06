Breaking News
Aamir Khan's rumoured girlfriend's name revealed, here's what connects her to Shah Rukh Khan

Aamir Khan’s rumoured girlfriend’s name revealed, here’s what connects her to Shah Rukh Khan

Updated on: 06 February,2025 04:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After two failed marriages, Aamir Khan has found love for the third time in a woman from Bengaluru. She has no connection to Bollywood and has already met the superstar's family

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Days after reports of Aamir Khan having found love once again took the internet by storm, it seems like the media has now learned the name of Mr. Perfectionist’s significant other as well. The superstar is reportedly dating a woman from Bengaluru and the two are pretty serious about their relationship. 


What is the name of Aamir Khan’s girlfriend?


According to a report by Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan is dating a woman named Gauri. She comes bearing a name that has star power since Gauri is also the name of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife. Not to mention, Aamir's co-star Gracy Singh also had the name Gauri in the film Lagaan. The entertainment portal also suggested that Aamir’s Gauri has no connection to Bollywood. That being said, Khan has already introduced her to his family.


Aamir Khan on his third marriage

When the actor appeared as a guest on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2, he got candid about his two failed marriages and also spilled the beans if he’s up to tying the knot for the third time. Aamir jokingly said, “I have had two unsuccessful marriages, so don’t ask for marriage advice from me. I don’t like living alone, I need a partner. I am not a loner, I like companionship. I am very close to both my ex-wives Reena (Dutta) and Kiran (Rao), we are like one family. Life is unpredictable, so how can we trust it? So marriages working depends from person to person.”

When asked if he would consider marrying for the third time, Aamir added, “I am 59 now, where will I get married again, mushkil lag raha hai (looks difficult). I have so many relationships in my life right now, I have reconnected with my family, my kids, etc. I am very happy just being with people who are close to me. I am working towards being a better person.”

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share a daughter Ira, and a son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation in 2022, after 15 years of marriage. 

