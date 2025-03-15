The first Khan to turn sexagenarian, Aamir gives us a rare glimpse of his life almost 40 years after he made his industry debut; the actor tackles questions on age, films, and finding love again

Aamir Khan turned 60 on March 14, and celebrated the occasion with the media

With a successful 37-year run since he made his industry debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Aamir Khan has established his place among the actors who have been most instrumental in creating the identity of Bollywood. The first Khan to breach the age of 60, Aamir, ahead of the big day on March 14, celebrated in the company of the media, giving them a glimpse of his life behind the cameras.

With Aamir’s ‘Khan’ contemporaries Shah Rukh and Salman set to hit the milestone only months after him, we open the conversation asking him how it feels to be the first from the trio to turn 60. “There have been times when I have mistakenly called 30-somethings ‘uncles’,” he chuckles, adding, “Truly, I don’t feel any different. I feel like an 18-year-old.”

Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao

The actor admits that while he feels younger than he did before, he has let himself loose, and hence chose to wear black for the interaction. “Black makes me look lean,” he reasons, further indulging the media in conversation around trends relating to the film industry.

It is what follows that becomes the big talking point for the rest of the day. Aamir welcomes a woman rarely spotted by the paparazzi, introducing her as his partner of 18 months. Holding her hand, and sharing a kiss on her cheek, Aamir shares, “Meet my partner, Gauri.” Welcoming the news with applause, the gathered media congratulate the duo and have their eyes pinned on Gauri Spratt, who seems calm and poised as she deciphers the chaotic energy in the room.



Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Evidently, what followed were questions relating to his marriage, and whether Khan, who was previously married to Reena Dutta, and Kiran Rao, will tie the knot again. Khan doesn’t dismiss the idea, but says he is “happily committed” to Spratt, who makes him feel “at home.” He further shares that they met several months ago through his cousin, Nuzhat Khan, who was a friend to Spratt, and he now felt confident enough to “go public” with their relationship. “[We are] very sure about each other,” he signs off.

Let’s talk work

Following the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Aamir appears to have kept an arm’s length from acting. It wasn’t until news relating to his next, Sitare Zameen Par, hit the headlines that fans heaved a sigh of relief. While that film will release in June, Aamir is also working on a screen adaptation of the Mahabharata. “We have put together a team. The writing work has started,” Aamir shared. When asked to share a tentative timeline within which fans can expect the film to release, he said, “I will take a call on it after the first phase [is wrapped up].”