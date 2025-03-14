Ahead of his 60th birthday, superstar Aamir Khan celebrated his day with media and had an informal chat with them. During the conversation, he shared a special message for Salman Khan's upcoming release, Sikandar

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Aamir Khan sends special message to team of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar x 00:00

Salman Khan’s much-awaited action thriller, Sikandar is set to be this year’s biggest blockbuster, gearing up for a grand release this Eid. Ever since the release of Sikandar teaser and the songs, Salman’s commanding aura and terrific screen persona is unmissable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sikandar is helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The anticipation is at its peak as audiences eagerly await Salman’s action-packed avatar on the big screen. Sikandar also marks his first-ever collaboration with the acclaimed director A.R. Murugadoss, known for his masterful direction.

Aamir Khan's special wishes for Sikandar

The lethal combination of Salman Khan’s charisma, unprecedented screen presence with Murugadoss skillful direction, Sikandar is bound to be 2025’s biggest blockbuster. And to seal this, Aamir Khan, who recently celebrated his Birthday spoke about how excited he is for Salman’s Sikandar and also his collaboration with Murugadoss.

“Indeed, Best wishes to Salman Khan for Sikandar, which is releasing on Eid and Congratulations from my side and all the very best . We are all waiting! Murugadoss is a director with whom I have worked on Ghajini, and he is the best director. So, it will be fun watching the combination of Salman, and Murugadoss. So, all the very best,” Aamir said.

Murugadoss has previously directed Aamir Khan’s 2008 hit Ghajini. Fans of both Salman and Murugadoss are eagerly awaiting the magic this duo is bound to create. With Salman’s fiery screen presence and Murugadoss’s storytelling prowess, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

Sikandar Holi poster

Ahead of the festival of Holi that is set to take place Friday, the makers have unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Salman in an intense look.

Salman, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to share the poster along with a poster wishing fans a "Happy Holi."

"#HappyHoli Milte hai Eid par! #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss," read the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The poster shows Salman Khan standing on top of a burning vehicle, surrounded by flames and smoke.

Ahead of Holi, the makers also released the song 'Bam Bam Bhole' on Tuesday.

The track features Salman and Rashmika dancing to a high-energy beat. The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, has a festive and vibrant feel.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan’s Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar among others. The film is scheduled to release during Eid 2025.