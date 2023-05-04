Breaking News
Aamir Khan producing film set in Japan for his son Junaid

Updated on: 04 May,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Aamir is producing slice-of-life film set in Japan for son Junaid; team in talks with Japanese govt for subsidies

Aamir Khan producing film set in Japan for his son Junaid

Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan

Listen to this article
Aamir Khan producing film set in Japan for his son Junaid
Junaid Khan, who is following in his superstar-father Aamir Khan’s footsteps, has his work cut out for him. But he appears to have made a promising start with two films under his belt, Yash Raj Films’ Maharaja and his home production Pritam Pyare. Now, it is heard that a third movie is in the offing. It turns out that Aamir’s production house has developed a slice-of-life film that will be fronted by Junaid. Interestingly, a chunk of the offering will be set in Japan.  


With Aamir having greenlit the production, work is on in full swing. While the team is currently looking for a suitable director, they have also initiated talks with the Japanese government regarding shoot subsidies. A source reveals, “Aamir has a distinct vision for the heart-warming film, and believes Japan is the perfect setting for it. About 70 per cent of the movie will be shot across the country. Well-aware that filming in a foreign country can be an expensive affair, Aamir’s production team has reached out to the Japanese government to procure subsidies. That would offset some of the costs, thus enabling him to make the film without worrying about the budget and scale.” If they get a positive response from the government, a team will head to the country for a recce next month, paving the way for a two-month shoot from September. The leading lady will be finalised in the coming weeks. 



Junaid Khan aamir khan yash raj films bollywood news Entertainment News

