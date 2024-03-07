Aamir Khan reacts to trolls asking why he looks like he's on drugs, check it out!

During a live Instagram session on the film set of 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' Aamir interacted with fans, but also had to deal with some trolls

Aamir Khan, who's been away from movies for a while, recently started shooting for his upcoming film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par.' During a live Instagram session from the film set, Aamir engaged with fans' questions but also faced some trolls.

Aamir Khan reacts to trolls

While reading comments, a fan suggested Aamir should "change his stylist," surprising the actor. Aamir, wearing Laapataa Ladies merch, responded positively, saying, "This looks good." He added, "My style is unique, so not everyone likes it."

Addressing a troll's comment about him appearing on drugs, Aamir found it strange and responded, "What are you saying?" Another troll questioned why he danced at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding but not at his daughter Ira Khan's wedding. Aamir politely explained he danced at his daughter's wedding and mentioned the Ambanis are close family friends, participating in each other's celebrations.

About Aamir Khan's performance in Jamnagar

The Ambanis organized a lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and it's been attended by a galaxy of stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and the younger generation celebrities. The Saturday night celebrations extended into the early hours, so the internet was flooded with content for us to consume right off the bat.

Fans were in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.

What stood out was not just their coordinated 'Naatu Naatu' moves, but also how they seamlessly transitioned into their own iconic dance steps. Salman brought back his towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hai 4 Din', and Shah Rukh and Aamir added their own signature twist to it. Audiences were delighted to the see the ruling Khans of Bollywood shaking a leg together after several years.

As if Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash could not get more iconic, fashion guru Manish Malhotra hit the dance floor, grooving with Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor. Together, they danced to the tunes of 'Bole Chudiyan' from the blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Much to everyone's dismay, Karan Johar was no where to be seen during this performance.