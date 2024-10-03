Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got married on April 18, 1986. Reena also had a small part in Aamir’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. They have two children, a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira

Aamir Khan at Reena Dutta's father's funeral Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Aamir Khan at ex-wife Reena Dutta’s father’s funeral with Junaid, Ira, Kiran Rao - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was spotted at his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s Mumbai residence for the last rites of her father who passed away on Wednesday. Aamir was joined by son Junaid, and daughter Ira, who came with her husband Nupur Shikhare. Aamir’s second ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao was also in attendance.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s relationship

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got married on April 18, 1986. Reena also had a small part in Aamir’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. They have two children, a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira. While Junaid made his debut with the streaming movie ‘Maharaj’, Ira, has stayed away from the profession of acting so far. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who was Aamir’s fitness trainer.

Reena was involved briefly in Aamir’s career when she worked as an executive producer for the actor’s Oscar-nominated film ‘Lagaan’. In December 2002, he filed for divorce and took custody of both children.

Aamir Khan’s second marriage with Kiran Rao

On December 28, 2005, he married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director to Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through a surrogate mother. In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation and stated they would raise their son Azad together.

It was recently reported that Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has become the third film from Aamir Khan’s production house to have been submitted as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025 by the Film Federation of India.

Aamir Khan’s work front

Aamir Khan will be next seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The film, directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, is based on the Spanish film, ‘Champions’. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The film was announced in October 2023. Principal photography took place in India over four months.

As a producer, Aamir is coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.